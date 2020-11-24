Google wants you to complete simple tasks for hard cash in its new app

If you’ve ever wanted to work for Google, now’s your best chance. The company has a new app called Task Mate that lets you earn money by completing tasks such as taking pictures of storefronts or recording short voice clips.

At the moment, the app is live only for users in India. Plus, you’ll need an invitation code to sign up and start working on these tasks — it appears there aren’t many codes around yet.

[Read: Here’s how to make your website more accessible]

The firm already has an app called Google Opinion Rewards that asks you questions about its own products or places you visited in exchange for Play Store credit.But this new app goes beyond merely quizzing you on your shopping habits and whereabouts — and you get paid in real money.

A sample task in Google’s Task Mate app

Task Mate divides tasks into two categories: sitting tasks such as recording sentences, and field tasks such as taking photographs. You’ll be paid in your local currency once reviewers approve your completed task.

There are no details on how these inputs might be used, but Google will expectedly use them to improve its search, dictation, and image recognition processes.

Two categories of tasks in Google’s Task Mate app.

Once you complete your tasks, you’ll have to link your account to a third-party payment partner to receive money in your bank account or mobile wallet.

If you’re in India, you can download the app from here.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.