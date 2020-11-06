iOS 14.2 has 100 new emoji — so hit that update button

One of the most annoying things about chatting online is when your friend sends you an emoji and you see a stupid square. Look at this.

Emoji block

That’s why I rushed to the charger, and updated my iPhone to iOS 14.2 that has more than 100 emoji on offer. Apple released the newest update for iOS and iPadOS last night. It brings some nifty features such as connecting HomePod to Apple TV 4k and optimized charging speed for AirPods so that they can charge in a shorter time.

However, emoji are probably the most attractive part of the update. Some of the new additions I like are the black cat, blueberries, seal, dodo, and the teapot. Check them out in the screenshot below; you can look at the full list of new emoji here.

Some of the new emoji in iOS 14.2

In terms of visual changes, Apple has added eight new wallpapers that are compatible with both light and dark mode.

There are some other nice additions too. For instance, the magnifier tool can identity people standing nearby through the LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple will also show you a warning if the increasing audio volume can damage your hearing after a certain limit.

There are a couple of HomePod features in the offing too. You can use your iPhone or iPad to have an intercom with one of the Apple speakers in your home. Plus, you can pair your HomePod with Apple TV 4K as an audio output.

If you want to update to iOS 14.2, go to Settings > General > Software update on your phone, and install the latest version. You can check out the full list of features and bug fixes in iOS 14.2 here.

