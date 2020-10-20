DxOMark debuts a new way to rate phone displays

Last year, French company DxOMark launched a new score for audio on phones. This year, the site is launching a score for phone displays based on various factors such as readability, color, and motion.

DxOMark says it derives this score through more than 400 subjective and objective tests. The company measures scores in six different fields: readability, color, video, motion, touch, and artifacts (other attributes of display such as notch area, flicker, and ghost touches).

You can check out some of the areas of testing performed by the company in the figure below.

DxOMark display tests

While sites like DisplayMate rely mostly on the lab-based test to derive their score, DxOMark claims that it also performs perceptual tests for over 20 hours on a phone to score its screen. For instance, apart from the color test performed by specialized machines, it also tests the phone with “real-life” examples on how accurately it reproduces HDR10 content.

In its first set of tests, DxOMark has ranked Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as the top display with a score of 89 followed by the OnePlus 8 Pro with a score of 88. The company says it’ll add more scores in the rankings in the coming weeks.

DxOMark’s initial display scores

DxOMark says its display ranking seeks to test how a phone’s screen performs in real-life against its specs and manufacturer’s claims. It added that while it’s starting with smartphone displays, it aims to extend this test to other displays such as tablets and TVs.

The company also updated its phone camera scores with more camera samples and a new attribute to test the zooming capabilities of sensors.

