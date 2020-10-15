Google now lets you hum to find that song stuck in your head

“What’s that song that goes laaaa, laaa, la la la la laaa?”

If you’ve ever found yourself asking such a question — and I think that’s most of us, at some point or the other — Google has a new feature to help.

Starting today, iOS and Android users can find a song by simply humming the relevant tune in the Google app or Search widget.

Simply tap on the microphone icon say “what’s this song?” and start humming for 10-15 seconds. No lyrics, artist name, or anything else required — just not being totally tone-deaf, presumably.

Google will then show you the most likely options based on your dulcimer melodies.

It also works with the Google Assistant, although it’s not clear if it’s available on smart speakers and displays just yet.

If you ask me, this might be the most revolutionary AI feature Google has implemented yet, assuming it works decently. Finally, I don’t have to suffer through another earworm I can’t remember the name of or lyrics to.

The feature comes as part of a slew of AI updates introduced to Google Search today. You can read more about those in Google’s blog post here.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.