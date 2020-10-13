Here are the specs of Apple’s whole iPhone 12 range

For the first time in its history, Apple released four iPhones: the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There’s a lot of learning about these new devices. But if you’re looking for specs, this is the best place for it.

It’s important to note that all these models will have 5G connectivity where networks are available. Plus, we’ll get to know about RAM and battery capacity when these phones are out. We’ll update our post at that time.

iPhone 12 Mini

Screen: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with the ceramic shield

Resolution: 2340 x 1080 at 476 ppi (pixel per inch)

2340 x 1080 at 476 ppi (pixel per inch) Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic Rear camera: 12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.6 aperture + 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120-degrees field of view)

12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.6 aperture + 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120-degrees field of view) Front camera: 12-megapixel with f/2.2

12-megapixel with f/2.2 Internal storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB

64GB/128GB/256GB In the box: No earpods and charging brick; Lightning to USB-C cable included

No earpods and charging brick; Lightning to USB-C cable included Software: iOS 14

Starting price: $699

iPhone 12

Screen: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display the ceramic shield

6.1-inch Resolution: 2532 x 1170 at 460 ppi (pixel per inch)

2532 x 1170 at 460 ppi (pixel per inch) Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic Rear camera: 12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.6 aperture + 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120-degrees field of view)

12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.6 aperture + 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120-degrees field of view) Front camera: 12-megapixel with f/2.2

Internal storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB

64GB/128GB/256GB In the box: No earpods and charging brick; Lightning to USB-C cable included

No earpods and charging brick; Lightning to USB-C cable included Software: iOS 14

Starting price: $799

iPhone 12 Pro

Screen: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with the ceramic shield

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with the ceramic shield Resolution: 2532 x 1170 at 460 ppi (pixel per inch)

2532 x 1170 at 460 ppi (pixel per inch) Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic Rear camera: 12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.6 aperture + 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120-degrees field of view) + 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture

12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.6 aperture + 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120-degrees field of view) + 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture Optical zoom: 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out (4x optical zoom range)

2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out (4x optical zoom range) Front camera: 12-megapixel with f/2.2

Internal storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

128GB/256GB/512GB In the box: No earpods and charging brick; Lightning to USB-C cable included

No earpods and charging brick; Lightning to USB-C cable included Software: iOS 14

Starting price: $999

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Screen: 6.7-inch Retina display

6.7-inch Retina display Resolution: 2778 x 1284 at 458 ppi (pixel per inch)

2778 x 1284 at 458 ppi (pixel per inch) Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic Rear camera: 12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.6 aperture + 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120-degrees field of view and Sensor-shift optical image stabilization ) + 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.2 aperture +LiDAR scanner for depth mapping

12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.6 aperture + 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture (120-degrees field of view and ) + 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.2 aperture +LiDAR scanner for depth mapping Optical zoom: 2.5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out (5x optical zoom range)

2.5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out (5x optical zoom range) Front camera: 12-megapixel with f/2.2

Internal storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

128GB/256GB/512GB In the box: No earpods and charging brick; Lightning to USB-C cable included

No earpods and charging brick; Lightning to USB-C cable included Software: iOS 14

Starting price: $1099

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be available in the US from October 23. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in the US from November 13.

