The new $50 Chromecast with ‘Google TV’ and a remote is now official

Google’s new Chromecast has leaked so extensively that people have already been buying it at stores, but today the company officially introduced the new Chromecast. Featuring ‘Google TV,’ a new variant of Android TV, the device supports 4K HDR, includes a remote control, and retails for just $50.

Google TV is essentially a smarter version of Android TV. There’s an emphasis on allowing you to access shows from across a variety of services all in one place. The company also says there’s a new watchlist feature that works throughout all streaming services. The company does say Google TV will be available on other Android TV devices at a later date, but unsurprisingly is starting out with its own hardware.

The new Chromecast is available in three colors (snow, sky, sunrise) for $50.

Developing…

