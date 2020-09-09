Xbox Series X and Series S launching November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively

So you like TNW? Then join our upcoming online event, TNW2020, you don’t want to miss it.

We all knew it was coming, but now it’s official: Microsoft has unveiled its next-generation gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

In an announcement post, Microsoft said the devices will launch globally on November 10, with pre-orders starting from September 22. The beefier Series X will run you $499, while the more compact, less powerful Series S will retail at $299.

Microsoft didn’t miss a chance to show off some specs, boasting the Xbox Series X comes with 12 teraflops of GPU power and raytracing. More importantly, the company claims the console will support up to 120 FPS, which is certainly something that will catch the eyes of skeptics and PlayStation aficionados.

That said, it remains to be seen if the Series X lives up to the expectations. It’s worth noting PS5 will also support up to 120FPS, but so far support has been confirmed for a lot less titles than for Microsoft‘s console.

Curiously, the company maintains the Xbox Series S will also support up to 120FPS. It remains to be seen if that’ll be across the same list of releases, but considering its less powerful hardware, it should generally perform a little worse than the Series X.

[Read more: These tech trends defined 2020 so far, according to 5 founders]

Along with the new consoles, Microsoft also announced it’s expanding its gaming subscription service, Xbox All Access, to a total of 12 countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Denmark, France, Sweden, Poland, Norway, South Korea, Finland, and Canada.

As part of All Access, users will get the new console, and access to hundreds of games for 24 months via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play for a monthly fee of $24.99 for the Series S bundle and $34.99 for the Series X.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.