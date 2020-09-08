This might be our first look at the Xbox Series S (Update: it’s official, and it’ll cost $299)

Update (9:35AM CEST): Microsoft revealed the design and price of the new Xbox Series S in a tweet; it’s billed as the smallest console in the series, and it’ll be available at $299. The company didn’t mention a release date or when it would share more information.

We’ve updated the image representing this article with the one included in Microsoft’s tweet. Our original report follows below.

We’ve been hearing for months now that, alongside its next-gen Xbox Series X game console, Microsoft is set to unveil a cheaper model called the Xbox Series S — likely with lower-end hardware specs and without a disc drive. Now, Thurrott’s Brad Sams has just released a video of what is purported to be the Series S in most of its glory.

The video depicts the Xbox Series S in a white finish with a circular grille on the side panel, and these elements appear to share the design language of the Xbox Series X hardware that we’ve already seen.

Sams noted it’ll be priced at $299; that’s the same as what the 500GB Xbox One S cost when it launched in 2016. Windows Central is currently reporting the same price, as well as $499 for the Xbox Series X with a launch date of November 10. However, Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, who is usually in the know about this sort of thing, noted that while the console design in Sams’ video is indeed real, it’s hard to confirm the price at this point.

To clarify a couple of points from the first tweet, since people keep asking me. 1. Yes, this is the real console design and the console exists. 2. I have no idea if the price is real or not. Could be. 3. Xbox will reveal it properly soon enough. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 8, 2020

While the Xbox Series X will attract hardcore console fans looking for high-end graphics performance from next-gen games, the Series S should help gamers on a budget get in on the action without breaking the bank.

It lacks a disc drive, but between Microsoft’s growing game store, the compelling Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and its Project xCloud game streaming service (which is now bundled with Game Pass Ultimate), you’ll have access to plenty of titles without the need for physical copies.

Here’s another video, from Twitter user _h0x0d_ depicting the size of the Xbox Series S in comparison to the Xbox One X.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.