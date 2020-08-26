iPhone 12 Pro Max leak suggests it’ll get a 120Hz display and LiDAR-supported autofocus

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a delay in Apple’s marquee iPhone event held in September every year. However, we are starting to get glimpses of what features Apple’s next flagship products might sport.

According to a new leak from tipster Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, slimmed-down notch, LiDAR-supported autofocus in its cameras , and support for recording 240fps video at 4K resolution.

Prosser has clarified in his video that all the info is based on a Performance Verification Testing (PVT) unit of the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. So, if Apple finds that any of the features are not working as intended, they might not end up in the final product.

The video also talks about other camera features of the upcoming phone, such as advanced noise reduction and advanced night mode. Check out the full video below.

A lot of phones including the $400 OnePlus Nord now have screens with 90Hz or higher refresh rates. So, it’s not unusual for people to expect Apple to step up their display game on iPhones. After all, everyone’s loved the 120Hz display on the newer iPad Pros because animations and other elements in motion look smoother.

Prosser’s video shows a setting to enable a high refresh rate or enable an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. However, he clarifies that his source said that some of the units under testing didn’t have high refresh rate support.

Credit: Jon Prosser Settings for 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone Pro Max display

A few hours ago, display analyst Ross Young tweeted that earlier, Apple couldn’t get driver ICs (Integrated Circuits, which interface between the microprocessor and display panel) that support a 120Hz refresh rate. However, they might use 60-96Hz drivers and adjust the refresh rate to make them work up to 120Hz. We’ll have to wait and see if that causes any stutters.

So the fix we have heard about is to make 60-96Hz driver ICs and make them work up to 120Hz by adjusting the refresh rate by 25%…Hope it works… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 26, 2020

Another interesting thing mentioned in the video is a slimmed-down notch and faster Face ID that works at different angles, so you might be able to unlock the iPhone without lifting it off the table. Neat!

Prosser mentioned that Apple will start mass production of the unit next month. And that aligns with what the company said last month about units shipping a couple of weeks later than usual.

