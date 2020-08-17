Life is empty and hollow without a shower speaker

This is adapted from Plugged In, TNW’s bi-weekly newsletter on gear and gadgets. Subscribe to it (and our other great newsletters) here.

It’s Plugged In time once again, and guess what? This week, everything’s a little bit moist.

Anyway, let’s get straight to the point: YOU NEED A SHOWER SPEAKER IN YOUR LIFE.

The question is this: Why? And, specifically, why now? Well, let me spin a tale that’s mercifully short, yet somehow still painfully dull.

The other week, I was chatting with some colleagues and mentioned in passing how I listened to music and podcasts in the shower. I’d like to say they reacted in total awe — you know, jaws dropping and Worldstar-worthy exclamations — but, instead, they responded more like I’d performed a moderately interesting, but ultimately child-like, magic trick.

That didn’t stop me though.

“Music,” I imagined them saying later that night while they struggled to sleep, comprehending the enormity of what they’d witnessed, “but in the… shower? How can we reach your technological level, Callum? What can we do to be more like you? How can we have our own shower speaker?”

Well listen, make-believe workmates, let me tell you how: get a portable Bluetooth speaker. Specifically, a waterproof one.

I’ve waxed lyrical about my affection for Bluetooth speakers before, with the UE BOOM 3 a particular favorite. Effectively, I’m not sure there’s a tech accessory that’s better.

Mine goes with me everywhere. It provides a constant and consistent soundtrack for my life. And yeah, one of the places it soundtracks is my bathroom.

This means that each morning I splish and I splash and I splosh and I sing horrendously out of tune. And it’s one of the best ways to begin the day.

Really, the technology is the sort of thing gadget lovers dream of: a bit of hardware that slots flawlessly into your day, makes everything better, and becomes indispensable. Now I’ve seen the light, life without a shower speaker would seem hollow and pointless. And I’m not about that life.

Anyway, excuse me, I’m about to take my fifth shower today.

If you liked this column, make sure you head over here and sign-up to Plugged In (as well as our other great newsletters).

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.