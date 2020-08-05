The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ wanna give the iPad Pro an Android beating

Samsung released two new tablets today at its Galaxy Unpacked event: the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+. At first glance, they might remind you of Apple’s iPad Pro, and they kind of want to achieve the same goal in the Android world.

In true Samsung style, the tablets are packed with high-end specifications and features. And just like the iPad Pro, they come with support for mouse and keyboard, and a stylus — in this case Samsung‘s signature S-pen.

pLet’s look at the specifications of these bad boys first.

Galaxy Tab S7+

Screen: 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display/11-inch LPTS TFT display with 120Hz refresh rate

12.4-inch Super AMOLED display/11-inch LPTS TFT display with 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (7nm)



RAM: 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB Rear camera: 13-megapixel main sensor + 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor

13-megapixel main sensor + 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor Front camera: 8-megapixel

8-megapixel Internal storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Battery: 10,400 mAh/ 8,000 mAh (45W fast charging supported)

10,400 mAh/ 8,000 mAh (45W fast charging supported) Biometric authentication : In-screen fingerprint sensor/side-key fingerprint sensor

: In-screen fingerprint sensor/side-key fingerprint sensor Speaker: Quad Speakers sound by AKG

Software: Android 10

Both tabs are almost identical on the spec sheet save a few areas such as the screen and the battery.

However, when we compare these to the iPad, we have to keep in mind that Apple’s A-series of chips are far more powerful than Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line processors. Plus, the iPad’s app ecosystem is more mature than Android’s apps for tablets.

Both tablets support Samsung’s desktop-like DeX mode when you attach a keyboard case to it. Plus, through its partnership with Mircosoft, all your Samsung Reminders from the tablet will be synced with your Outlook and Microsoft’s To-Do app.

The Tab S7 and S7+ will be available later this fall for starting prices of $649.99 and $849.99, respectively. Their keyboard cases will set you back $199.99 or $299.99 — depending on the variant. So, you might end up shelling out more than $1,000 if you want the full kit. Would you want that over an iPad Pro or even a MacBook?

