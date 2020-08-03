Google’s $349 Pixel 4a is finally here — but is it too little too late?

After waits of eons and tons of rumors, Google‘s mid-range Pixel 4a is finally here. The company announced the device today with a starting price of $349.

Google’s naturally banking on its renowned camera tech along with nifty and clean Android experience to entice users. Before we talk more about the device, let’s have a look at the device’s not-so-impressive spec sheet.

Specifications

Screen: 5.81-inch full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM: 6GB

6GB Rear camera: 12-megapixel single camera with f/1.7 aperture

12-megapixel single camera with f/1.7 aperture Front camera: 8-megapixel single camera with f/1.7 aperture

Internal storage: 128GB

128GB Battery: 3,140mAh

Charging: 18W USB-PD fast charging.

Software: Android 10

The company is releasing just one size this time, so there’s no Pixel 4a XL. It says that the design team managed to cram 5.81-inch of the screen in a relatively smaller body. So there wasn’t any need for a larger phone. Even after that, thick bezels on the front are visible and daunting.

Google has removed the Soli sensor for this version, so there’s no face unlock. Plus, it doesn’t have the Pixel 4‘s telephoto camera.

If you’re not in love with Pixel’s camera, it’s hard to make a case for the phone. Especially in markets such as India and Europe where the OnePlus Nord exists, Pixel doesn’t really match up when you compare the specifications.

OnePlus’ affordable phone has arguably a better screen, a better processor, bigger battery, and faster charging. And while it may not be able to match Pixel’s camera output, it offers a total of six cameras as compared to the Pixel 4a’s two cameras. So, you have options to take wide-angle photos from both front and the back camera in addition to macro mode photography.

Then there’s the Apple iPhone SE 2020 that offers a lot of processing speed in a relatively small frame. Plus, it also has an arguably good camera for a $399 phone.

Moreover, Google’s releasing the Pixel 4a in October in India. That’s almost too late for a phone that’s launched in August. A few of my friends were excited about the Pixel 4a launch as they run small businesses that they promote on Instagram. Pixel’s camera is a handy tool for quick product shots that look great on social media. But I’m not sure they’ll hold out for that long to buy a new device.

The Pixel 4a is available to customers in the US starting August 20. Google said it’ll release Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 later this fall.

