Fujifilm now lets you turn your camera into a webcam on macOS

A couple of months back, Fujifilm made it easier to turn your X-series mirrorless camera into a webcam — for Windows users at least. Well, Mac users no longer have to feel left out.

The Japanese camera-maker has released its webcam software, X Webcam, for macOS. The app practically lets you convert your camera into a webcam so you can look gorgeous on those soul-sucking conference calls with the marketing team — no special hardware required, other than a USB cable.

That said, there’s one catch: it seems the app might not work with Safari. Fujifilm notes X Webcam supports Google Meet, Teams, Skype, Zoom, Messenger Rooms, LINE, and OBS Studio, but only via Chrome or Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge. If you’re not married to Safari, though, you should be fine.

Unfortunately, the update doesn’t bring support for any additional models. It will, however, work with all cameras supported in the Windows version. Here’s the full list: GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, or X-T4.

Those interested in stepping up their Zoom game can get X Webcam by clicking here.

Now go stunt on your colleagues.

PS: If you’re obsessed with the video quality of your conference calls, but you own a Canon camera instead of a Fuji, you might want to check out this app.

via The Verge

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.