You’ll be able to choose default browser and mail app on iPhone and iPad

Today, at its WWDC developer conference, Apple announced a slew of new features for iPhone and iPad. One of the things the company didn’t announce, but was a part of the feature slide was the ability to set default main and browser app.

The block mentioning this feature was available on both iOS and iPad OS slides. While there’s not much information available on the feature, it means that you’ll be able to set Chrome, Firefox, or Brave as your default browser, and you can set Gmail, Outlook, or any email app as your default email app.

For years, Apple has only allowed Safari and Mail app to be default apps for browsing and email. This is a huge change for the company to allow third-party apps for this task.

