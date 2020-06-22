Apple will finally let you switch resolution and frame rate directly from the camera app

Apple’s iPhones are excellent at video recording. But the camera app hasn’t been always user friendly.

A lot of times, you have to go to the settings menu and change something trivial — that’s annoying when you’re shooting an important moment.

Well, thankfully with iOS 14, Apple will let you change video resolution and frame rate quickly. And this feature will be available for all iPhones:

All iPhone models now feature quick toggles to change video resolution and frame rate in Video mode.

This way, you don’t need to leave the camera app while you’re capturing some important footage.

In addition to this, Apple is also adding a feature to let you capture quick take videos by holding down the volume button. These are very handy features for anyone who wants to get the phone out and start shooting video quickly.

