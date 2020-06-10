Gadgets for humans

Samsung will reportedly launch the Note 20 on August 5

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Note10+ Plus (4 of 9)

Samsung normally makes a big show out of its flagship phone launches with massive live events. It won’t be able to do that with the Galaxy Note 20 this year — you know, coronavirus and all — but that doesn’t mean it’s going to keep us waiting for new tech. If recent leaks are to be believed, the company is planning to announce the Note 20 as soon as August 5.

The rumor comes courtesy of Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, who also says the company is planning to announce the Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G.

Earlier rumors suggested the Note 20 will basically follow the specs of the S20, but with the usual differences of a larger screen and, of course, the S-Pen. At least, that’s what Max Weinbach of XDA and leaker Ice Universe say:

I’d also expect some camera improvements, although one of the more recurring rumors is that Samsung is actually getting rid of the 100x zoom mode from the Galaxy S20 Ultra (which was a bit of overkill anyway). It’s also expected that Samsung will cut back on the curved screen, also as with the S20. It’s something the company has slowly been doing more with each generation, perhaps because it’s actually all that useful.

We don’t know much about the Fold 2 or Z Flip 5G, but one new rumor suggests the company is abandoning the S-Pen on the former to protect the ‘ultra-thin glass’ screen.

We’ll (probably) find out more come August 5.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.

Published June 10, 2020 — 03:39 UTC

Napier Lopez
Napier Lopez

June 10, 2020 — 03:39 UTC

Corona coverage

Read our daily coverage on how the tech industry is responding to the coronavirus and subscribe to our weekly newsletter Coronavirus in Context.

For tips and tricks on working remotely, check out our Growth Quarters articles here or follow us on Twitter.