OnePlus launches the 8 and the 8 Pro phones amid coronavirus pandemic

Remember phone launches? Those events where companies launched new devices and people got excited? Me neither. But today, OnePlus decided to launch two new flagship devices: the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The costlier OnePlus 8 Pro dons a new screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a quad-camera setup on the back. The company has achieved high framerate through MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) chip, often used in TV for a smoother picture.

However, unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro, it loses the pop-up selfie camera in lieu of a punch-hole camera on the front fascia. The company has also added the IP68 rating, meaning it’s waterproof and dustproof.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Screen: 6.78-inch QHD AMOLED display at 3168×1440 resolution

Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G capabilities

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G capabilities Memory: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Rear camera : 48 –megapixel sensor with f/1.78 aperture + 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture(field of view: 119-degrees) + 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture+5-megapixel color filter with f/2.4 aperture

: 48 + 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 Video capability: 4K video 60fp; slow motion:720p video at 480fps

4K video 60fp; slow motion:720p video at 480fps The camera zoom: 3x optical zoom

3x optical zoom Front camera : 16-megapixel with f/2.45

16-megapixel with f/2.45 Battery : 4,150mAh

4,150mAh Charging: Warp charging at 30W (same as the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which juiced up the phone’s 3,700mAh battery in one hour); 30W wireless charging

Warp charging at 30W (same as the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which juiced up the phone’s 3,700mAh battery in one hour); 30W wireless charging Software : Android 10 with OxygenOS

: Android 10 with OxygenOS Internal storage: 128 GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage)

128 256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage) Biometric security: Under the display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

Apart from a new screen, the flagship device also has a color filter camera for various light effects. It also has 4k video recording capabilities at 60 fps. Plus, the new camera has a dedicated pet mode. I’d be surely putting that to test.

After shying away from wireless charging for years, OnePlus has finally introduced 30W wireless charging — dubbed Warp Charging 30 Wireless — in the pro version.

The company also launched OnePlus 8 for someone who’s not looking for a cheaper option. This version has a 90Hz screen with three cameras on the back. The company has replaced the telephoto lens in the OnePlus 7T with a macro lens.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

Screen: 6.55-inch QHD AMOLED display at 1080×2400 resolution

Refresh rate: 90Hz

90Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G capabilities

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G capabilities Memory: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Rear camera : 48 –megapixel sensor with f/1.75 aperture + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture(field of view: 119-degrees) + 8-megapixel macro camera

: 48 + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 Video capability: 4K video 60fp; slow motion:720p video at 480fps

4K video 60fp; slow motion:720p video at 480fps The camera zoom: 3x optical zoom

3x optical zoom Front camera : 16-megapixel with f/2.45

16-megapixel with f/2.45 Battery : 4,300mAh

4,300mAh Charging: Warp charging at 30W (same as the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which juiced up the phone’s 3,700mAh battery in one hour);

Warp charging at 30W (same as the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which juiced up the phone’s 3,700mAh battery in one hour); Software : Android 10 with OxygenOS

: Android 10 with OxygenOS Internal storage: 128 GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage)

128 256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage) Biometric security: Under the display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

The OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 for the 6GB+128GB variant and $799 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 for the 6GB+128GB version and $999 for the 8GB+256GB version. Sales in the US begin on April 29, and in Europe on April 21.

However, with the global economy in decline and supply chain in disarray worldwide, we’ll have to see how OnePlus will manage to make and ship the phone. More importantly, who’ll be looking to dish out some bucks on anything other than grocery and medicines in these tough times.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.