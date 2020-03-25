I’m so bored I got excited about installing the iOS 13.4 update

It shows the state I’m currently in that when I saw the iOS 13.4 update on the iPhone this morning I did a little fist bump in bed. Am I proud? No, but if I’m going to survive this lockdown, I need to take the little victories where I can.

But yeah, Apple’s iOS 13.4 update is here, so go download it I guess? It’s not like there’s anything better to do.

What’s that? Yeah, you’re right! It’s not just iPhones that are getting this update. A raft of Apple devices have received updates today, the most glorious of days.

The 13.4 update was delivered to tvOS, iPadOS, and iOS devices. While your Apple computer would’ve received macOS Catalina 10.15.4, and your Apple Watch, if you’re blessed enough to have one, could now be rocking watchOS 6.2. You lucky thing.

So what’s new with the iOS 13.4 update?

Well, we’ve covered that in some depth here.

Scroll down past the rumor (which turned out to be incorrect, but it was close enough, so what are you going to do? These are wild times) and you’ll see a collection of all the updates you’ll receive on your iPhone and iPad.

For the lazy people who can’t be arsed to click (I feel you), I’m going to give you some bullet points of the most interesting features. Ready? Are you sure? Great:

iPad trackpad and cursor support — pretty self-explanatory, but it’s a way of making an iPad Pro closer to a computer.

— pretty self-explanatory, but it’s a way of making an iPad Pro closer to a computer. Universal app purchases — the iOS 13.4 update now means you can buy a single app and, if the developers choose to enable this feature, it can appear on all your supported devices.

— the iOS 13.4 update now means you can buy a single app and, if the developers choose to enable this feature, it can appear on all your supported devices. iCloud folder sharing — you’re now able to share specific folders with people using iCloud.

There are some other features (like CarKey support), but the above three will be the ones you, the user, will notice the most.

And what about macOS Catalina 10.15.4 and watchOS 6.2?

Ohhh, you’re interested in more than just the iOS 13.4 update, huh? Well, who can blame you!

The macOS Catalina 10.15.4 update isn’t a particularly big one, but there are some interesting points. For example, there’ll be the aforementioned iCloud folder sharing support, an expanded version of Screen Time to bring it more in line with the iPhone, and you’ll be able to see lyrics on the Apple Music app.

There are some release notes here if you fancy some futher details.

There isn’t a huge amount there with the watchOS 6.2 update, but let’s have a look anyway. The biggest thing is there’s now support for in-app purchases on the Apple Watch. And, if you live in New Zealand, Turkey, or Chile, you can now use the ECG feature.

What should we do?

Download the iOS 13.4 update, of course! Is it going to change your life? Well, I’m not gonna tell you how to feel, but I did enjoy watching that little bar move across the screen. I’d say it’s probably been the highlight of my quarantined day so far.

Take from that what you will.

