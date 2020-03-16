Dyson just supersized its V11 vacuum for larger spaces

Cordless vacuums make cleaning your home more convenient, especially if you’re short on storage space. But they come with obvious compromises: there’s only so much power, battery, and capacity you can fit in a handheld vacuum, which can especially become an issue in homes with larger spaces.

At least, that’s usually the case. To address those concerns, Dyson recently announced the new V11 Outsize – a larger take on its cordless vacuums.

While the new vacuum is still part of the V11 family – Dyson doesn’t consider it an upgrade over the V11 so much as an alternative – it packs in a 150 percent larger bin and a 25 percent larger cleanerhead; as shown in the images above and below, it’s quite the difference. It’s compatible with all the regular V11’s accessories too.

But perhaps my favorite update is that the V11 outsize finally introduces swappable batteries — and in its pricier configuration comes with an extra one in the box. That gives you a total runtime of up to 120 minutes, up from the 60 minutes of the prior model. And of course, those are “up to” figures; using higher power modes will reduce longevity, so having that extra battery can really come in handy, especially if you forgot to return the unit to its dock.

As with the original V11, the Outsize has is able to detect resistance on the motorhead’s brush bar and adust necessary suction accordingly; you’ll get more suction on carpets than on hard floors, for example. You can, of course, adjust the power level manually too.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Outsize came about after research into the American market, where people have some of the largest homes in the world.

If you’re one of those people, the Dyson V11 Outsize is available now from Dyson.com for $730 with a single battery or $800 for two. While as typical for Dyson, it’s a pricey vacuum, it’s worth noting the larger model starts at just $30 more than its smaller sibling.

