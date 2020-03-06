A love letter to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds — the only reliable thing in my life

I’ve always had a habit of keeping my headphones plugged into my phone. I used them to take calls, play music, and watch videos any time I wished. It was fantastic.

But with the demise of the headphone jack and my dislike of dongles, I can’t keep a pair of plugged in. So, I switched to the next best thing: Wiress buds.

This meant I had to find a pair that suited how I wanted to use them.

I’m just gonna say it: Airpods are not the solution. I know a lot of you might be marching towards my house with pitchforks and torches already, but take a deep breath, sit down, and hear me out.

First off, to take calls, or play music, I’d have to be one of those hipsters who always has AirPods in their ears. Which is not what I’m about. Plus, they sound average.

I have a better solution: neckbuds. They’re easy to access, and I can always take them out of my ears when I’m talking to someone. Which means I don’t look like a hipster dick.

After some searching, I found the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. And I love them. Want to switch between different audio sources? Then the Bullets have your back.

Worried about battery life? The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 have you covered.

Hell, one of the biggest pros of these buds is that they have great battery life. You can safely say you can get more than 7 hours of listening time with 10 minutes of charging. Plus, they charge via USB-C, a type of cable that’s ever-present in my home and in my bag.

Also like that, I can just snap the buds together, and they’ll go in standby mode.

Then there’s their flexible design. A lot of times I just clumsily tuck them into my pocket or throw them somewhere in my bag. A lot of neckbands have a stiff or solid design around the strap. I’m not a fan of those simply because there’s a chance the casing could break when they’re handled roughly.

Thankfully, OnePlus’ buds are flexible and compact enough to store easily. These things aren’t breaking any time soon.

The Bullets Wireless 2 aren’t the perfect pair of by any means. They aren’t the best sounding buds out there. That doesn’t mean they’re bad though. The two Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers and one 10mm dynamic driver are good enough to handle genres such as pop and hip hop without much clipping and jarring.

They’re fine when you don’t pay attention to every instrument or note in the song. So, if you’re a person who is in a song club that discusses diminished seventh chords, these aren’t for you.

The bass isn’t super-impactful, but it’s also not loose. You might hear some distortion if you listen to more extreme genres such as metal or hard rock — but this isn’t why I use them.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 are a pair of lifestyle headphones, I use them for casual listening, calls, and general daily use.

If you’re looking for better sound quality in a neckbuds, you check out the V-Moda Metallo Wiress, Bose Quiet Control 30, or RHA MA-750. . However, they cost much more than the Bullet Wireless 2. Thing is — would you want to chuck these in your bag without a care in the world or wear them during a workout? Probably not. And that’s what makes the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 so magical: They deliver the perfect balance between price and performance for someone always on the go.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 are my trusted companions, and I use them every single day. Whether I’m commuting, working, or just chilling, I adore them. Easily the best $99 I spent last year.

Note: The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 were launched at $99 — actual price may vary based on country and vendor.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.