The GorillaPod Vlogging Kit is an all-in-one light and sound setup for mobile creators

Joby’s GorillaPod system has long been one of the most versatile ways of stabilizing your phone for photo and video capture, but today the company announced a new suite of devices aimed at creators.

If you’re not familiar with the GorillaPod, it’s essentially like a camera tripod, except the four ‘legs’ can be shaped and wrapped around all sorts of objects instead of just serving as a stand – and you can attach accessories to the legs too.

Chief among the new products is the all-in-one, $200 GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit, which consists of three primary components:

The GorillaPod Mobile Rig, a flexible camera stand that comes with a phone mount that you can use for both handheld and static shots.

There’s a Wavo Mobile microphone with shock isolation and wind-blocking features

The Beamo Mini LED for your lighting needs on the go.

You can add and remove components as needed for your shoot, and you can buy each part separately as well.

If you want to buy the lights separately, the Beamo LED is available in larger ($90) and mini sizes($70). The small cube-shaped lights are waterproof and can be stacked together to make larger, brighter, more evenly lit arrays, and the units can be charged via USB-C (the larger Beamo supports wireless charging too).

The LEDs feature a high color rendering index of roughly 95, which should lead to realistic skin tones, and they are capable of outputting 1,500 lumens and 1,000 lumens, respectively. While the smaller model loses out on light output, it does have the benefit of being magnetic, making it easy to attach to random metal surfaces.

Lastly, there are the Wavo($80) and Wavo Mobile($40) microphones. They both feature a super-cardioid capture pattern to avoid unwanted ambient sounds, as well as shock isolation and wind noise suppression. Both microphones come with TRS and TRRS cables, as well as cold shoe and 1/4″ mounts.

The products are available from Joby.com starting today.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.