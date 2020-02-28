Vivo’s bonkers Apex 2020 concept phone hides a camera under its display

Since this year’s MWC trade show in Barcelona was canceled due to the coronavirus scare, Vivo didn’t get a chance to unveil its latest Apex 2020 concept phone to the press in person. I’m bummed because Vivo has pushed the boundaries with its concepts over the past couple of years, and reading the spec sheet the company shared, it seems like its latest contraption is indeed something.

Vivo says it’s baked a bunch of novel features into its Apex 2020 concept, including a selfie camera hidden beneath the curved display. The handset has apparently “increased the transmittance of the screen over the camera to six times” that of previous iterations, and uses algorithms to avoid optical interference and stray beams of light in photos captured by the 16-megapixel snapper.

Credit: Vivo Vivo claims to have fit a 16-megapixel selfie camera underneath its display, completely hidden from view

Developing…

