How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S20 event online

Samsung is holding its annual Galaxy Unpacked event to reveal its new Galaxy S-series of flagship phones, a clamshell foldable, and more tomorrow. The event is taking place in San Fransisco at 11 AM PT, and you can watch it via the company’s live stream.

You can head to Samsung’s website to catch the live coverage of the event. Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the company’s YouTube channel.

[Read: BlackBerry phones are dead…. again]

If you’re going to tune in from other parts of the world, here’s a handy timing guide:

2 PM ET

8 PM CET

12.30 AM IST (February 12 in India)

What’s expected?

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 in three variations: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All these models will have built-in 5G capabilities. Plus, they will feature a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel main camera sensor; first unveiled by Samsung last year.

Here are the official, watermark-less renders of the Galaxy S20 4G/5G Cloud Pink Colour! Do you like the colour? Would you choose the Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue or Cloud Pink? All 3 look really good and there will be no Black colour option. #GalaxyS20 #GalaxyUNPACKED #Samsung pic.twitter.com/3mxtuXxOIc — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 24, 2020

While these are the bread and butter flagship devices for Samsung, the Korean tech giant will also introduce its second foldable, the Galaxy Z flip, in a clamshell avatar. While we saw plenty of leaked videos of the device last week, the company released an official teaser of the phone earlier today during the Oscar awards ceremony.

So Samsung aired this during the Oscars 👀 https://t.co/jAUApSfkaU — Barry Allen (@eren__kruger) February 10, 2020

Apart from these phones, Samsung might also release the Galaxy Watch 2 and a new variation of its truly wireless Galaxy Buds. Is anyone also waiting for another Bixby-powered speaker? Probably not.

We’ll have all updates from the event as it unfolds. Tune into Plugged.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.