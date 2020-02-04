Xiaomi sub-brand Poco launches cheapest phone with 120Hz display

It’s been more than 18 months since Xiaomi-owned phone brand Poco launched its first handset, named the Pocophone F1. Last month, the Chinese tech giant spun off the brand into a new company. Today, it launched a $225 phone named the Poco X2 in India,with a 120Hz display and quad-camera system on the back.

This makes the X2 the lowest priced device to feature a 120Hz display. The full HD+ screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio, and features a punch hole on the top-right corner to accommodate dual selfie cameras.

The mid-range phone tries to grab consumers’ attention with a striking design and metallic gradient finishes in a range of bright colors. Apart from that, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging capacity. Here’s the Poco X2’s full spec sheet:

Specifications

Display : 6.7-inch full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.7-inch full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM: 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB Rear camera: 64-megapixel main sensor + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor + 2-megapixel macro sensor

64-megapixel main sensor + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor + 2-megapixel macro sensor Front camera: 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel

20-megapixel + 2-megapixel Internal storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Battery: 4,500 mAh with 27W fast charging support

4,500 mAh with 27W fast charging support Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Poco X2

The phone will go head-to-head with the Realme X2 which starts from ₹16,999 ($239), which also features comparable specifications. Early reviews of the phone suggest the device can be a promising buy for consumers.

Last time around, Poco created quite a buzz with the Pocophone F1’s specifications, and the company has managed to sell 1.1 million devices till now. But its much-awaited sequel, the Pocofphone F2, never arrived, and interest in the brand dwindled. Now, with a new team, Poco will hope to create that buzz again.

