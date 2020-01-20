OnePlus 8 Pro leak confirms 120Hz display option

One of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s most anticipated changes is a move to a 120Hz display. That’s all but confirmed: OnePlus posted about the change in a forum post last week, and now a leak on TrueTech shows what appears to be a menu screen on the new phone giving you the option to set your screen’s refresh rate to either 60, 90, or 120 Hz.

Previous OnePlus devices had been limited to 90Hz. That’s still better than most phones, mind you, which are stuck at an oh-so-2019 60Hz. Granted, there aren’t many games – let alone video – yet available to take advantage of the increased refreshed rate, so it’s mainly a cosmetic change.

Credit: TrueTech

OnePlus did say it was implementing optional motion smoothing feature to interpolate frames and deliver higher refresh rates in video – but if it’s anything like motion smoothing on TV’s, I’m going to have to say ‘no thanks.’ The more meaningful change is a 120 Hz display should make one of the smoothest phones one the market feel even faster.

The not-so-good news: OnePlus is abandoning the cool pop-up selfie camera for a more utilitarian hole-punch camera. That’s fine, I guess, but I loved the way the 7 Pro’s display was one smooth pane of glass. It was also just a cool party trick, though I suppose the hole-punch camera has better prospects of long-term durability given a lack of moving parts.

Via Phandroid

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.