Dell will soon let you control your iPhone through its laptops

In a bid to make their devices more attractive to iPhone users, Dell will soon allow app mirroring for iOS on its laptops. The functionality will be available through an update to Dell Mobile Connect, a software that was released in 2018 for Android users to connect their phones to laptops.

In addition to app mirroring, you’ll be able to transfer files from your iPhone wirelessly as well. This makes it easier for you to transfer your photos and files without any cable.

In an earlier version of Dell Mobile Connect, iPhone users could only get notifications and send and receive texts.

Dell will roll out a software update in Spring this year to enable these features. The company’s XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware, and G Series laptops running Windows 10 are eligible for this update.

We’ll keep an eye on when the software will be released. Stay tuned to Plugged.

