CHEAP: A complete Canon EOS M50 travel photography kit for $599? OMG, yes

If you’ve been considering upgrading your camera setup with something slick, compact, and versatile, you’ll be happy to know there’s never been a better time than now.

Yep, there’s currently a wild deal on a Canon EOS M50 photography kit, which comes with a EF-M 15-45mm lens and a bunch of accessories, including an SD card. The price? Just $599 — that’s $300 off the original price of $899 for just the camera and the lens, without any of the accessories. Pretty good.

The EOS M50 sports a 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor that handles both still images and video excellently. It’s also got a fully articulating touchscreen LCD screen, in case you need to get some tricky shots or you’ve got vlogging ambitions (or perhaps both).

Here’s what else you’ll get:

A camera bag for your new photography kit

SanDisk 64GB C10 Ultra UHS-I SDXC memory card

A mini tripod with a pistol grip

A cleaning kit for your camera

In other words, the kit comes with pretty much everything you’ll ever need to kickstart your photography journey.

I haven’t tried the EOS M50 myself, but our managing editor Abhimanyu Ghoshal owns one – and absolutely adores it.

“I love the M50 not just because it’s small, easy to use, and an excellent performer, but also because it supports Canon‘s extensive range of EF and EF-S lenses with an optional adaptor (even cheaper third-party ones like this work fine, since there’s no glass in it to worry about),” he tells me. “That makes this an infinitely extensible camera, which is great for beginners and intermediate-level photographers who enjoy experimenting with various lenses and setups.”

Does that sound like the right fit for your needs? Great, then grab the Canon EOS M50 photography kit for just $599 by clicking here. Seriously, it’s a really good deal.

