CHEAP: Game your ass off with 43% off HyperX Flight wireless headset

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Are you sick of storming off your gaming station without realizing you’re still wearing your wired headset? Now’s the time to go wireless.

“But wireless headsets are such a rip-off,” you might say. Nope, not when the HyperX Flight is currently selling for just $80 — that’s a massive 43 percent off its list price of $140.

The Flight lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge, according to the marketing materials, and unless you never sleep — you shouldn’t have any concerns about running out of battery during a heated gaming session. It’s also got a detachable microphone with noise-cancelling so your teammates don’t have awkwardly to listen to your mouth breathing.

I can’t imagine gaming without a wireless headset at this point. I love that I’m no longer tethered to my desk when I need a beverage refill, or a quick bite — or perhaps a quick run to the toilet (I know this isn’t the type of TMI you signed up for when you clicked on this post, but I’m speaking truth here, you know you’ve been there).

That’s why you pay extra for wireless. Well, usually, but not today. Not with this deal.

I’ve got to be honest with you: I haven’t tried the Flight myself (because I’ve been toying around with Astro’s A50 and Razer’s Kraken Ultimate), but they kept popping up when I was researching budget-friendly wireless options on Reddit.

Really, though, you’ll struggle to find more affordable wireless headsets than this — and you’ll still be saving $60 bucks. You can purchase the HyperX Flight for just $80 (down from $140) by clicking here.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.