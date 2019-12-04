CHEAP: Lighten the mood with $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I went on a trip to Taiwan in July, and I had no plans to make a significant purchase. But then I was in an electronics market with a bunch of tech journalists. And let me tell you, that’s a dangerous situation for your pocket.

After being ‘encouraged’ by a lot of people, I decided to buy a Nintendo Switch. And it brought joy in my life. I’m not much of a gamer, but it was a casual enough device for me to invest in.

While I bought the Nintendo Switch’s previous edition with a TV plug-in, if you want something to play just on-the-go, you should consider the Nintendo Switch Lite. Especially because the console is now selling for just $179, down from the original price of $199.

As compared to the original Switch, the Lite version doesn’t have detachable controllers and a TV unit. However, you can get almost six hours of battery life. It offers all the games available on the original Switch, so you’re not losing out on much.

Don’t miss out on some sweet gaming action during the holidays. Get the Nintendo Switch Lite at just $179 ($20 off)

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.