CHEAP: Get 46% off this hi-tech treat dispenser for the pup in your life

Do you have a loving pet that longs for never-ending attention and won’t let you leave the house without making a fuss? Then the Furbo dog camera might just be the thing for you.

This smart device is like a treat-dispensing baby monitor, but for your dog. It’s also got a voice feature that lets you directly communicate with your dog while you’re away. And just today, you can grab one for $134 — a sweet 46-percent discount off its list price of $246.

The Furbo is great for looking after your dog when you can’t be at home, and you can load it with treats to feed your pet when it gets bored — or simply needs a snack. Pretty nice.

Don’t have pets? No worries, this dog camera is not just for pets, as our former Editor-in-Chief Alejandro Tauber has already demonstrated. Indeed, a good manager can employ the device to whip wayward employees into shape.

We’ll let you figure out the best use case for it, though.

In the meantime, you can grab your own Furbo by clicking here. You better act quick, too: Black Friday‘s only once a year.

