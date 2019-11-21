CHEAP: Ditch your DSLR with $250 off Canon’s EOS M50 mirrorless camera

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Are you getting tired of carrying your old, unwieldy DSLR around? It doesn’t have to be this way — if you’re down to go the mirrorless way. And we’ve got the right camera to make the transition with: Canon’s EOS M50.

The M50 is currently selling at a 28-percent discount — down $250 from its list price of $899. Not only that, you’ll get a EF-M15-45mm lens in the box. Yep, you heard that right — you can grab a full photography kit for just $649.

The M50 sports a 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor that snaps decent photos and also shoots 4K video. Pretty convenient.

Here’s what that money gets you:

An elegant camera with a compact form factor

A fully articulating touchscreen LCD

Dual Pixel CMOS AF system for fast and accurate focus

A built-in electronic viewfinder with 2,360,000 dots

Although I haven’t used the M50 myself, my colleague Abhimanyu Ghoshal recently grabbed one and he’s absolutely loving it.

“I love the M50 not just because it’s small, easy to use, and an excellent performer, but also because it supports Canon‘s extensive range of EF and EF-S lenses with an optional adaptor (even cheaper third-party ones like this work fine, since there’s no glass in it to worry about),” he tells me. “That makes this an infinitely extensible camera, which is great for beginners and intermediate-level photographers who enjoy experimenting with various lenses and setups.”

So if versatility in a tiny (but powerful) body matters to you, then the Canon’s EOS M50 might just be the camera for you. You can grab one for $649 by clicking here.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.