CHEAP: Get a $30 discount when you pre-order the new Echo Show 8

In August, I wrote about the Google Nest Hub as my top choice for a smart device in the kitchen. It has a good screen that’s just the perfect size, and nice loudspeakers.

In September, as an answer to that, Amazon announced its Echo Show 8 smart device with an 8-inch HD screen. The device is set to be released on November 21 for $130. However, you can pre-order it now to get it for just $100.

Apart from the screen with 1280 x 800 resolution, the device has dual-channel speakers with 10W output from each channel. It also has a front-facing camera so you can call your friends and family directly from the device.

And of course, Alexa is always ready to answer your question, play your music, switch on the lights, or set an alarm. The 8-inch screen should also make it easy to see the answers to your questions, or watch short videos.

If you’re worried about your privacy, the device has a handy switch that kills the mic and camera with a simple toggle.

