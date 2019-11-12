CHEAP: Start podcasting with Blue Yeti’s $140 monster microphone bundle

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I started listening to podcasts around six years ago as a means to kill time during my daily commute. And like every person who’s barely held a guitar and immediately thinks of forming a band, I wanted to start my own podcast.

I did start one, with a friend who lived a thousand miles away. Both of us recorded on our phones, and I mixed the audio files with Audacity, a fantastic audio software. It would be an understatement to say the quality was shit. I wish I had a better mic at that time, I might’ve been a podcaster extraordinaire, who knows.

But you shouldn’t make the same mistake. You should buy the Blue Yeti microphone bundle for just $140, down from $224. The deal includes Blue’s renowned Yeti mic, a Knox Gear pop filter, and a Knox Gear 4-port USB 3.0 hub.

We’ve used some of the Blue’s Yeti series of mics, and the results have been impressing. You can record audio at 16-bit for high-quality output. Plus, there are different modes that support recording solo or with multiple people.

Get your podcast underway with Blue Yeti microphone bundle for just $140 ($84 off)

