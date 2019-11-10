Gadgets for humans

CHEAP: Unbelievable! There’s $110 off Xiaomi’s new Mi Note 10 with a 108-megapixel camera

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 deal
Price $ 499 ProductMi Note 10 by Xiaomi

Earlier this week, Xiaomi released its camera-centric Mi Note 10 smartphone with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Apart from that, the phone has a Penta-camera setup on the rear, giving you versatile shooting options.

It’s the first commercial phone in the world with a 108-megapixel camera. And how exciting would it be if you could be one of the first to get your hands on a handset?. Lucky for you, Gearbest has a super deal. You can get the phone for just $499, down from $609, by using the coupon code GBMINOTE10.

Take a look at these specifications before you make the purchase:

Specifications

  • Screen: 6.47-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • RAM: 68GB
  • Rear camera: 108-megapixel primary sensor+ 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor + 5-megapixel telephoto sensor + 2-megapixel macro sensor
  • Front camera: 32-megapixel
  • Internal storage: 128/256GB
  • Battery: 5,260 mAh
  • Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

The phone also has a humongous 5,60 mAh battery, that can last for more than a day.

Don’t wait long. Get the world’s first commercial phone with a 108-megapixel camera, the Mi Note 10, for just $499 ($110 off).

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.

Published November 10, 2019 — 12:00 UTC

Price $ 499 ProductMi Note 10 by Xiaomi
Ivan Mehta
Ivan Mehta

November 10, 2019 — 12:00 UTC