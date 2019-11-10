CHEAP: Unbelievable! There’s $110 off Xiaomi’s new Mi Note 10 with a 108-megapixel camera

Earlier this week, Xiaomi released its camera-centric Mi Note 10 smartphone with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Apart from that, the phone has a Penta-camera setup on the rear, giving you versatile shooting options.

It’s the first commercial phone in the world with a 108-megapixel camera. And how exciting would it be if you could be one of the first to get your hands on a handset?. Lucky for you, Gearbest has a super deal. You can get the phone for just $499, down from $609, by using the coupon code GBMINOTE10.

Take a look at these specifications before you make the purchase:

Specifications

Screen: 6.47-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM: 68GB

Rear camera: 108 -megapixel primary sensor+ 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor + 5-megapixel telephoto sensor + 2-megapixel macro sensor

-megapixel primary sensor+ 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor + 5-megapixel telephoto sensor + 2-megapixel macro sensor Front camera: 32-megapixel

32-megapixel Internal storage: 128/256GB

128/256GB Battery: 5,260 mAh

5,260 mAh Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

The phone also has a humongous 5,60 mAh battery, that can last for more than a day.

Don’t wait long. Get the world’s first commercial phone with a 108-megapixel camera, the Mi Note 10, for just $499 ($110 off).

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.