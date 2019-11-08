CHEAP: Forget the Samsung T5, get this beefy 1TB Intel SSD for just $92

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Games are starting to take up obscene amounts of space these days. Case in point, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare requires about 130GB of storage. How nuts is that? Even if your PC packs a beefy 1TB SSD drive, that’s still more than 10 percent of its capacity. The good thing is that SSD drives are also getting cheaper.

In fact, you can now grab a 1TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD for just $92, more than 25 percent cheaper than its list price of $125. That’s what I call a good deal.

Now, there’s a catch: it’s an internal drive. “Sure, it sounds enticing, but I’m in the market for a portable drive,” you might say. No problem, you can easily convert the Intel 660p into a portable drive.

True, an NVMe SSD might be an overkill for portable storage, considering USB enclosures come with some performance bottlenecks. But if you’re on the market for a portable SSD anyhow, you might actually end up saving some cash and taking advantage of the improved performance anyhow.

Let’s do some math. A 1TB Samsung T5 portable SSD will set you back about $190. Instead, you can grab a discounted 1TB Intel 660p at $92 and purchase a high-quality enclosure from Orico ($35) or MyDigitalSSD ($25). Not only will you save between 70 or 80 bucks, but you’ll also likely achieve higher read and write speeds.

It’s also pretty satisfying to make your own DIY portable drive, trust me. I recently picked up a 1TB Kingston A2000 NVMe along with an Orico enclosure myself, and couldn’t be happier with my choice. It’s small, fast, and significantly cheaper than any ready-made external SSDs.

Had I spotted this discounted Intel 660p, though, I would’ve certainly went for it instead. Grab a 1TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD for $92 by clicking here.

