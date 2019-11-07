CHEAP: $100 off Bose’s noise-canceling QC 35 II headphones? Hell yeah

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I’ll be the first one to admit it: I’m not the most generous spender when it comes to headphones. Frankly, I’m not all that into music anymore — and I prefer to stay alerted to my surroundings.

But if there’s one time I’d make an exception, it’d be for noise-canceling cans, especially if they’re wireless, and especially if they’re Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II… at $100 off.

Does it sound too good to be true? Maybe. But it is. There’s currently a sweet, nearly 30-percent discount on the QC 35 II on eBay. You can grab a pair for just $249.99. How great is that?

While I haven’t tried the QC 35 II myself, my colleagues say they sound amazing and come with Bose’s proprietary noise-canceling tech, which apparently happens to be excellent. Oh, and they can last a full 20 hours wireless, or up to 40 hours if plugged into your device.

Personally, I always go for the black color option, if available. But if that’s not you, that’s cool: there’s also a silver and a rose gold alternative you can grab.

Now go cop a pair by clicking here and drown out the voices of those annoying humans at the office. At $100 off, you won’t regret it.

