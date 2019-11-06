Xiaomi launches the Mi Note 10 with a bonkers 108-megapixel camera

Xiaomi just released the world’s first commercial phone with a 108-megapixel camera, the Mi Note 10, in Europe today — following its launch as the CC9 Pro in China yesterday.
The phone has a whopping five-camera setup on the rear with Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor leading the line. In September, Xiaomi released the Mi Mix Alpha with the same sensor. However, the phone will be available to select users in limited quantities.
Let’s take a look at this phone’s specs with some impressive camera prowess on paper:
Specifications
- Screen: 6.47-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- RAM: 68GB
- Rear camera: 108-megapixel primary sensor+ 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor + 5-megapixel telephoto sensor + 2-megapixel macro sensor
- Front camera: 32-megapixel
- Internal storage: 128/256GB
- Battery: 5,260 mAh
- Fast charging: 40W wired fast charging
- Software: MIUI 11 based on Android 10
This is how we define EPIC. #DareToDiscover with #MiNote10 pic.twitter.com/HcmI5RQ9AR
— Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) November 6, 2019
Plenty of companies have released phones with 48 and 64-megapixel cameras. However, they haven’t come close to what Google or Apple achieves in their photos with 12-megapixel cameras. So we’ll have to wait and see if a 108-megapixel sensor can make a significant difference.
The phone will be available for sale in Germany on November 11; it’ll go on sale in Spain in Italy on November 15. France will hold its first sale of the phone on November 18, and followed by an unspecified date of availability in other countries.
The 6GB+128GB version of the Mi Note 10 will cost €549 ($608) for the Mi Note 10, while the 8GB+256GB version will cost €549 ($720).
For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.
Published November 6, 2019 — 14:22 UTC