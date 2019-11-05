CHEAP: Shake up your house with $150 off Harman Kardon Go+Play Bluetooth speaker

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

When I think of Bluetooth speakers, I mostly picture cute devices that can fit into your bag.

These speakers are fine enough if you want to listen to songs with a couple of buddies, or watch a movie on your laptop. But none of them have thumping, room-filling sound that can shake your walls. Thankfully, I came across a great speaker that can do such a thing.

The Harman Kardon Go+Play Bluetooth speaker is ideal for parties in your house. The speaker is available for just $300, down from $450.

It packs two 90mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters to drive an impactful sound. What’s more, you can connect up to three smart devices that can play music. So you don’t have to take turns to change music, and your friends can also play some tunes.

The company claims it has a playback of more than 8 hours on a single charge. That’s enough for a party and a half.

Get this powerful speaker today before it goes out of stock. Remember, the Harman Kardon Go+Play Bluetooth is selling for just $300 ($150 off).

