Video: What’s the difference between the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max?

The new iPhones are here and life is good! We’ve already looked at what’s new with the entry-level iPhone 11, but we have something slightly different for you today: a video breaking down the differences between the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Spoiler: it’s not a whole lot).

So, slap your eyeballs on our delightful moving pictures above to get all the information you need about what separates the iPhone 11 Pro from the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

But… let’s say you don’t really want to watch a video? Well, because we’re nice, we’ve also included some words about the differences between the two devices below. Ugh, it’s hard being this good.

The screen size

This is the most obvious one. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8″ screen, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5″ display.

In regards to resolution, pixel density, and brightness, both devices have identical specs. So here, it’s only really about how big you like your screen. And how large your hands are, I guess.

The weight

Yes, as you’d expect from a phone with a bigger screen (and therefore a bigger body), the iPhone 11 Pro Max also weighs more than its counterpart.

The regular iPhone 11 Pro clocks in at 188g, while the Max version tips the scales at 226g. Both pretty heavy for phones, but they do feel weighty in a very premium, pleasurable way.

Battery life

With the iPhone 11 Pro Max being bigger, Apple had more space to shove a larger battery in there. And it’s pretty fantastic.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max can deliver almost 12 hours of continual use, compared to around ten and a half hours for the normal Pro. In terms of how long that’ll last you in the real world, it gets close to two full days, compared to about a day and a half for the iPhone 11 Pro.

Pricing

Unsurprisingly, the phones have different prices. The iPhone 11 Pro begins at $999.

While the iPhone 11 Pro Max base model starts at $1,099.

And that’s all!

Aside from those points, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are identical. They have the same processors, RAM, speakers, and storage options.

So, there you have it! A quick breakdown on what separates the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Make sure to check back on Plugged soon for further videos about the new iPhones. And other cool shit too.

