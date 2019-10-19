CHEAP: $35 for a Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 controller? TAKE MY THUMBS

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Yeah, beating someone online is fun. It’s satisfying — especially if you can hear their anguish down the other end of the line — but there’s something even better about wiping the floor with someone you can see. Someone you’re in the room with.

Maybe it’s the facial expressions, maybe it’s the body language, maybe it’s look of horror in their eyes; but it’s probably a mixture of all that. And it feels damn good.

But, you’re gonna struggle to get this experience if you lack one thing: extra controllers.

The thing is, these have been expensive for a long, long time. Third party controllers just don’t feel the same or work as well as the proprietary models, and companies like Sony know it. This means that it’s rare to see big discounts on things like the PlayStation DualShock 4 controller, because Sony knows you’re eventually gonna pay when you need one

Well, that’s over and done with now! Why? BECAUSE YOU CAN GET A PLAYSTATION DUALSHOCK 4 CONTROLLER FOR $35!!!

Yes, friends, normally the PlayStation DualShock 4 controller sells for $60, but you can get a full $25 off the price with this here deal.

The Jet Black version is the cheapest, but for a few dollars more (they cost $39), you can get one in a fancy color instead. You know, like:

I mean, if you’re looking for an extra controller, now is the time to strike — especially when it’s coming up to Christmas and you either need a gift, or an excuse to absolutely dominate some of your close family at the newest games.

You can pick up a black PlayStation DualShock 4 controller for only $35 here. Grab one quickly before it’s too late.

