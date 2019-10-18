CHEAP: Wreck your friends all year long with $20 off PlayStation Plus subscription

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

There’s nothing better than humiliating your friends… in a heated PlayStation showdown. But if you wanna wreck your buds online (because what else is gaming good for), then you’re gonna need a PlayStation Plus subscription. Especially if you don’t want them to swing by your dirty crib for an IRL multiplayer session.

Worry no more, we’ve got you covered. There’s currently some handy discounts on one-year Plus subscriptions out there. You can grab one for $39,99 — $20 bucks cheaper than from the official PlayStation store. That means $20 more you can spend on games, or chips, or whatever. Hell yeah, my dude(ss).

“Fuck, I’ve got no friends to play with,” I hear your concerns, dog. The good thing about Plus is there’s tons of other losers like you out there to interact with. They say your best friends are the ones most comfortable with insulting you. If that’s true, you’d be happy to know that with Plus, you’ll have thousands of best friends. Trust me, I know from experience.

God, I love friendship. But if you don’t, that’s cool. There’s more benefits to Plus than that, ya know. A Plus sub gives you 100GB of cloud storage and two free games each month.

Anyways, you get the point: why feed Sony $20 extra when you don’t have to? Feed yourself, get the Plus for $39,99 (instead of $59.99) by clicking here.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

