Moto’s foldable Razr might launch next month

Motorola might finally give us want we’ve been asking for – a reincarnated Razr phone. According to a report by CNET, the company has sent an invite for an event scheduled for next month that hints towards a flip phone’s launch.

The invite shows a device folding and unfolding with “An original, unlike any other” tagline. CNET adds the invite says, “You’re going to flip.”

Since the beginning of the year, we’ve been hearing rumors of Motorola bringing the sexy back with a foldable Razr.

We’ve even got a couple of glimpses of how the phone looks too. Unlike Google’s overtly leaked Pixel, not much known about Moto’s foldable. A report by XDA Developers from May noted the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor, and will have a 6.2-inch foldable display. It might have 6 or 8GB of RAM, and 2,730 mAh battery.

This year has been disastrous for foldables. Samsung has been criticized for the Galaxy Fold’s build quality, and Huawei hasn’t gotten around to releasing its Mate X yet. If Motorola gets this upcoming crowd favorite wrong, you can expect fans to flip out.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.