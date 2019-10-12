CHEAP: 12 months of Xbox Live Gold membership for $50? Press F to pay respects

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Gaming is cool. You get to lose yourself in finely crafted worlds, tax your brain solving complex puzzles, or just spend your time blasting the shit out of computerized chumps. But as fun as playing video games by yourself is, the true joy comes from multiplayer sessions.

In the old days you would’ve had to get a whole load of people round to someone’s house to play together, but those times are over. What are you? A pre-teen again? No, these days we have something far better than going outside and travelling: the internet.

Thanks to the power of the online world, you can now play with your friends, enemies, and acquaintances from the comfort of your own sofa. But, if you’ve got a console — specifically an Xbox 360 or an Xbox One — you’re gonna need something: a subscription to Xbox Live.

And… OH MY GOD WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT IT’S A DISCOUNT ON A 12-MONTH XBOX LIVE GOLD MEMBERSHIP WOOOO! Today, you can get a full year of online play for $50 bucks, saving you $10 (or 16 percent) from the normal price of $60. That discount could buy you a pretty tasty takeaway to eat while you’re gaming.

I found this video on YouTube that (rather helpfully) breaks some of the features of Xbox Live Gold membership gives you:



If you can’t be arsed to watch that (oh lord, I understand), I will also write about what you get with an Xbox Live Gold membership. We’ve already mentioned that you can play people online, but you also get free games throughout the year. On top that, you also receive Gold-exclusive discounts on certain titles. So even though you spend money on an Xbox Live Gold membership, it’ll save you some cash over time.

Go and pick up a 12-month Xbox Live Gold membership for only $50 here. Who knows how long the deal will last, so make sure you act now before it’s too late.

