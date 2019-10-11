Oppo’s new Reno Ace charges fully in just 30 minutes

This year, we’ve seen some crazy charging tech from the likes of Xiaomi and Vivo. While the former’s method charges the phone with 4,000 mAh battery in 17 minutes, the latter’s tech does it in 13 minutes. However, both these are just concepts at the moment.

On the other hand, their rival, Oppo has just released a new phone called the Reno Ace that charges fully in just 30 minutes. The phone comes with a 65W charger in the box – the highest in a commercially released phone.

The company uses SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging with new Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology in the power brick to charge the 4,000 battery. The new tech also helps the company reduce the size of the charging brick.

Apart from this fancy charging tech, the phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+.

Take a look at this impressive spec sheet:

Specifications

Screen: a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 90 Hz refresh rate (scrolling through the web and apps is faster)

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Memory : 12GB

: 12GB Rear camera : 48 –megapixel primary sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor + 13-megapixel telephoto sensor (5x optical zoom)

: 48 Front camera : 16-megapixel

: 16-megapixel Battery : 4,700mAh

: 4,700mAh Charging: SuperVOOC 2.0 with GaN that supports 65W charging. Charges your phone in 30 minutes

SuperVOOC 2.0 with GaN that supports 65W charging. Charges your phone in 30 minutes Software : Android 10 with ColorOS6.1

: Android 10 with ColorOS6.1 Internal storage: 256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage)

The phone is currently only available in China starting RMB 2,999 ($422). We’ll keep an eye out for any potential releases in Europe and India.

