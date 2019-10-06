CHEAP: Friend — you deserve $300 off the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S10+

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

The days of phones getting smaller and smaller are over. I mean, who really wants a device that they might actually lose in, say, a shoe? Not me, for one.

No, what we need are bigger phones. Phones with huge screens. Phones with huge amounts of storage. Phones you can use to defend yourself from attackers. Phones big enough to surf on. Phones like the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S10+.

And, wait, hold on, what’s that? Did you hear it too? It was almost like the wind was saying you could get $300 off the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S10+, making the whole thing a cool $1,300. Weird.

Now, some stats. The 1TB Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes with a 4,100mAh battery, which should keep your phone working for hours on end. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, making the device whizz along at impressive speeds.

The 6.4″ AMOLED screen on the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S10+ also makes using the phone a powerfully immersive experience. And with a screen that big, you’re not going to lose this device in your sock drawer.

The true highlight of this deal though is the fact you can get a full terabyte of storage on your phone. Of course, for some people, that’ll be way too much. But for others, it’ll be just right.

Imagine how many videos or movies you can store on there if you travel a lot. Hell, you could get a pretty tasty lossless music collection on a phone with that much storage too, ensuring you can listen to the highest quality tunes available.

Really, the only limit is your boundless imagination.

So, if you want a new phone with an insane amount of storage, you can buy the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S10+ here for $1,300. God speed.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

