CHEAP: My favorite true wireless earbuds have 31% off — go get ’em

There are rafts of true wireless earbuds on the market. You have the fashionable and incredibly popular AirPods. Then you have hardware by well respected companies, like the Sennheiser Momentum. To add more spice into the pie (I don’t care that’s not a saying), Amazon has just announced its own pair of true wireless earbuds. And all of this barely touches on the number of budget headphones clogging up the space.

Basically, to find the right pair is a nightmare.

But, luckily for you, I’ve tried out a fair number of these true wireless headphones, but there’s one pair I keep coming back to: the Master & Dynamic MW07.

Normally, these set you back $299, but currently there’s a great deal running where you can get the MW07 for only $205.95. That, friends, is a 31 percent discount — saving you a healthy $93.05.

They look pretty beautiful too, right?

So, what makes the Master & Dynamic MW07 true wireless earbuds so good? For me, it’s all about the sound quality. Of course, when it comes to high-end headphones, there’s a huge personal element at play, but I’ve found the MW07 to be the best sounding earbuds about.

The bass is rich, but not overpowering. The mids and trebles are well-balanced, and instruments have a spacious, distinct sound to them — something I’ve found is an issue with lots of earbuds, as the audio feels somewhat jumbled.

The build quality of the Master & Dynamic MW07 earbuds is also top notch. The case and the headphones themselves are solid and have survived a number of drops. Also, I’ve never had any issue with the earbuds losing connection with each other, which is something I’ve experienced a lot with other true wireless earbuds.

Basically, if you’re looking for a premium pair of true wireless earbuds, I’d recommend the Master & Dynamic MW07 with aplomb — especially now they have almost $100 off their list price.

