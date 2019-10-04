CHEAP: Get 32 inches of delight with this Dell 1440p monitor for just $180

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

You won’t find a smoother viewing experience than a 4K screen with 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Unfortunately, contraptions that fall in this product category will cost you an arm and a leg, so it’s often tough to justify purchasing one (if you’ve got the cash to spare in the first place). You know what’s still an affordable, albeit slightly less luxurious, alternative, though? Dell‘s S3219D monitor — and as luck would have it, there’s a succulent deal on it right now.

Amazon is currently selling this 32-inch delight of a monitor with a VA panel and a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels for $180. That’s 120 bucks less than its usual retail price of $300. Sure, it’s only got a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, but don’t let that steer you away from a good deal.

Plus, there are other pros to copping one of these. It’s got plenty of ports, including an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and support for USB, and it also comes with two built-in 5W speakers.

“Whatever man, I’ve already got a better monitor at my desk,” you might say. I get that. I recently put together a gaming rig, and although I’m probably going for a beefier main monitor, the S3219D is among the main contenders for a second screen. That way, I can game and do intensive editing work on my main monitor, and use the Dell for an additional 32-inches of screen real estate — for chatting, browsing, and other forms of distraction.

Seriously, you can’t go wrong with it.

Grab the Dell S3219D for $180 from Amazon by clicking here. Quick heads-up: for some reason, the “Add to Cart” option won’t show up at the top. No worries, scroll down to the “Compare” section and you’ll see it there.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.