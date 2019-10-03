CHEAP: Forget about the cloud, get this 2TB Hitachi drive for $30

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Let’s be honest: with the volume of pics we snap these days, everyone could use some extra storage to hoard frozen memories (and selfies). And you’re in luck, because there’s a killer deal on the internal Hitachi Ultrastar 2TB hard drive.

eBay is currently selling a refurbished model for a measly $30 — about half the usual price of 50 to 70 bucks. It’s also got a one-year warranty. It’s an internal hard drive so you’ll still need an enclosure, but with the money you’d be saving, that shouldn’t be an issue.

The best part is that you can easily use it on both your Mac and Windows machines. Just make sure to format it correctly.

I personally haven’t tried this Hitachi drive, but it’s got solid reviews (and its price is too good to ignore). Having recently put together a gaming rig for myself, I can tell you that 2TB for $30 is certainly a catch.

Look, you can always opt for cloud storage, but you ought to carefully weigh out the pros and cons. Sure, cloud services are practically accessible anywhere (as long as you’ve got an internet connection). That comes at a price, though — and you’d still be risking getting your account hacked.

If you’re more concerned with saving money and don’t need instant access to your storage at all places, at all times, then this Hitachi drive might be the thing for you.

Grab an enclosure, install it (it’s super easy), and you won’t have to worry about extra space for a while.

You can purchase the Hitachi Ultrastar 2TB hard drive for just $30 bucks by clicking here. At this price, it really is a steal. Hurry up, though, this deal won’t last forever.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

