CHEAP: I’m crying – Samsung’s beautiful 49-inch Frame TV is $400 cheaper right now

Some gadgets are so beautiful that you want to put a frame around them and put them on a wall. But what if the gadget IS A FRAME?

Samsung released a line of incredibly well-designed Frame TVs this year which looks like a painting on your wall. And they’re on sale! The series’ 49-inch 4K UHD model is on sale for just $898, down from $1,298.

The company’s designed the TV in such a way there’s no gap between the TV and the wall when you mount it. It also has an art mode to display paintings from different artists when the device is in the standby mode.

The Frame uses the Quantum Dot technology with support for HDR 10+ to display a wider range of colors. It’s powered by Samsung’s own Quantum 4K processor

The TV has four HDMI ports and three USB ports to connect your streaming, audio, or storage devices.

If you don’t like the 49-inch size, there are discounts on other models as well. The 43-inch version is on sale for $788 ($300 off) and the 55-inch version is on sale for $1,098 ($500 off).

The 49-inch version is on sale for $898 ($400 off).

