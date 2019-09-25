Xiaomi’s $91 phone has 5,000 mAh battery and 18W USB-C fast charging

Xiaomi built its reputation and business in India by selling budget phones with great specs at competitive prices. Its latest affordable offering, the Mi 8A, has a huge 5,000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging via USB-C.

Looking at the innards of the phone, it’s powered by an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 2 or 3GB of RAM. Other specifications also point towards a budget offering.

Specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Screen : 6.22-inch HD+ dot notch display

: 6.22-inch HD+ dot notch display RAM : 2/3GB

: 2/3GB Rear camera : 12-megapixel

: 12-megapixel Front camera : 8-megapixel

: 8-megapixel Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Fast charging: 18W

18W Internal memory: 32GB

This is clearly a phone for people who are out all day long. That massive battery means you might be able to lug more than a day of usage with a single charge.

The Redmi 8A is available in India through Flipkart and Mi.com from September 29. The 2GB+32GB variant is priced at Rs. 6,499 ($91) and the 3GB+32GB variant is priced at Rs. 6,999 ($99).

